Fraser reaches agreement to improve safety

"We appreciate the opportunity to work with OSHA and respect their oversight as well as our joint commitment to the health and safety of all workers at Fraser," said James Farkas, president and chief operating officer of Fraser Industries, which oversees Fraser Shipyards. "This agreement, reached with input from unions representing workers at Fraser ensures that we can move forward with a strong commitment to employee protection and business viability, in partnership with OSHA and everyone who earns a living at our 126-year-old family-owned company in Superior."

Last summer, OSHA proposed a $1.395 million fine for Fraser related to employee exposure to lead from paint and other sources during the repowering and refurbishing of the Herbert C. Jackson, a 57-year-old Great Lakes freighter. Fraser requested a settlement conference with OSHA to discuss the findings, consider the company's responses after it identified hazards and seek a settlement establishing strong safety procedures moving forward. The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, which represents workers at Fraser, participated in the settlement conference.

The settlement agreement specifically provides that Fraser does not admit to fault or liability for the violations alleged by OSHA. Further, the settlement agreement calls for reducing Fraser's fine to $700,000 and establishing a new safety plan requiring Fraser to:

Put in place a new health and safety management program, as well as additional worker protections, and work with OSHA for three years to monitor safety.

Submit to regular OSHA inspections as well as two independent health and safety audits over two years.

Meet regularly with OSHA, the Boilermakers other employee groups to review health and safety improvements and issues.

"We are committed to taking these steps and look forward to working with OSHA and all our team members at Fraser," Farkas said in a prepared statement. "Our business depends on taking the health and safety of our people seriously."

Representatives of the Boilermakers said they appreciated the actions taken by Fraser and the company's commitment to safety through the settlement agreement.

"We are pleased to see this settlement agreement, which will ensure the health and safety of workers while also allowing Fraser to move ahead as a business that provides valuable employment for our members," said Mark Garrett, director of health and safety services for the Boilermakers. "We have appreciated Fraser's responsiveness to working with us to get this issue resolved. We don't get many employers that step up like they did."

Fraser Shipyards, founded in 1890 in Superior, is the last major independent shipyard on the U.S. side of the Great Lakes, providing dry docking floating repairs at its 60-acre facility or around the Great Lakes.