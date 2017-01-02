Cason said his primary objectives, if elected in November 2018, is to end abortion and gay marriage in Wisconsin.

"Roe vs. Wade and Obergefell v. Hodges makes no difference here in Wisconsin," Cason said. "Courts have no power to the extent that they think they have the power. Just because the United States Supreme Court says what they say, doesn't mean Gov. Scott Walker actually has to do what he does. You see, the power to protect the people resides in the executive office alone."

He said under Wisconsin law, babies are considered human from the time of conception, granting the governor the authority and duty to protect those lives from the time of conception.

"The problem is Spineless Scott is afraid to stand up in the face of adversity ... and go against the grain," Cason said. He said while other states are working on more restrictive legislation where abortion is concerned, Walker has not been willing to abolish it completely.

However, in recent years, the conservative Legislature in Wisconsin enacted a number of measures that restrict abortion, including requiring women to undergo an ultrasound at least 24 hours before an abortion is performed, and requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of their clinics.

"Just as I did when I was a corpsman in the Navy, attached to the Marines, I am laying down my personal preferences, my life — my hopes and dreams — and whatever bit of popularity that I may have now or may ever receive in the future, in order so little children can literally see the light of day," Cason said. "I can guarantee you that the day I am in office, if Wisconsin should chose to elect me, homosexual marriage will be over immediately. And I guarantee through the strength of Jesus Christ, abortion will finally be ending."

When questioned about how he would handle the state budget, taxation, the economy and other issues, including schools, he said those issues distract from the most important issue, that "children are being murdered."

"I am willing to put everything else aside in order to make sure children are safe," Cason said. He said that would come before addressing budgetary issues and all other issues facing the state.