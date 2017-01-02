Updated: Homicide under investigation in Superior

Douglas County Deputy Medical Examiner Paul Stein said he was called to the scene Sunday morning on a report of a homicide shooting; he pronounced one victim in the incident dead at the scene.

Police identified the man found fatally shot in the alley as 21-year-old Kyle Androsky. David Androsky, 27, was found inside Third Base Bar with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he was listened in critical condition, according to a new release issued Sunday by Assistant Police Chief Matt Markon.

It appears there was an altercation between people inside the Third Base Bar, which ended up behind the bar, and ultimately, with two people being shot, Superior Police Capt. Tom Champaigne wrote in an updated news release issued Monday.

An autopsy was planned Monday for the younger Androsky.

The Superior Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Superior Drug, Gang and Violent Crime Task Force are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Superior Police Department at 911 or the tipline 715-395-7468, or at www.ci.superior.wi.us/index.aspx?nid=174, www.facebook.com/SuperiorPD or www.citizenobserver.com/cov6/app/group.html?id=5500; or text keyword “spdtip” and your tip to 847411, or use the SPDTip smart phone app. Witnesses can remain anonymous if desired.

Additional information will be released when prudent, according to Markon.