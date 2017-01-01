Homicide under investigation in Superior
A homicide is under investigation on the first day of the New Year in Superior.
One man was killed and another is in critical condition following the incident, which occurred around 7:40 a.m. today in the alley in the 1200 block between Tower and Ogden avenues, according to Superior police.
Douglas County Deputy Medical Examiner Paul Stein said he was called to the scene Sunday morning on a report of a homicide shooting; he pronounced one victim in the incident dead at the scene.
Identities of the victims were not immediately available, but police say it was not a random event. The suspect and victims had a connection that is being investigated.
Police responded to a report of gunshots in the alley behind the Third Base Bar, 1218 Tower Ave., at 7:39 a.m. today, according to a release from Assistant Police Chief Matt Markon. Officers found one man in the alley dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The second man was located inside the bar with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Stein said he anticipates an autopsy will be done Monday, on the victim who was pronounced dead; no other information was available on the other victim.
The Superior Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Superior
Drug/Gang and Violent Crime Task Force are actively investigating this incident.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Superior
Police Department. You can remain anonymous if desired.
Information can be provided to the Superior Police Department by any of the following
ways:
Dial 911
Department Website: http://www.ci.superior.wi.us/index.aspx?nid=174
Department Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/SuperiorPD
Anonymous web tips: (select “SUBMIT A TIP”)
http://www.citizenobserver.com/cov6/app/group.html?id=5500
Department Tipline: 715-395-7468
Anonymous Texting Tips: Text keyword "spdtip" and your tip to 847411
Or use the SPDTip smart phone app