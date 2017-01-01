Homicide under investigation in Superior

Douglas County Deputy Medical Examiner Paul Stein said he was called to the scene Sunday morning on a report of a homicide shooting; he pronounced one victim in the incident dead at the scene.

Identities of the victims were not immediately available, but police say it was not a random event. The suspect and victims had a connection that is being investigated.

Police responded to a report of gunshots in the alley behind the Third Base Bar, 1218 Tower Ave., at 7:39 a.m. today, according to a release from Assistant Police Chief Matt Markon. Officers found one man in the alley dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The second man was located inside the bar with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Stein said he anticipates an autopsy will be done Monday, on the victim who was pronounced dead; no other information was available on the other victim.

The Superior Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Superior

Drug/Gang and Violent Crime Task Force are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Superior

Police Department. You can remain anonymous if desired.

Information can be provided to the Superior Police Department by any of the following

ways:

Dial 911

Department Website: http://www.ci.superior.wi.us/index.aspx?nid=174

Department Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/SuperiorPD

Anonymous web tips: (select “SUBMIT A TIP”)

http://www.citizenobserver.com/cov6/app/group.html?id=5500

Department Tipline: 715-395-7468

Anonymous Texting Tips: Text keyword "spdtip" and your tip to 847411

Or use the SPDTip smart phone app