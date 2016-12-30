Douglas County hazard plan approved by FEMA

Adoption of the plan makes Douglas County eligible to receive federal and state disaster relief funding.

The 248-page plan describes natural hazards that impact Douglas County, documents historical events and mitigation plans developed by and for the 16 towns and four of the five villages — Lake Nebagamon, Oliver, Poplar and Solon Springs.

On Jan. 5, the Douglas County Administration Committee discusses the plan and makes a recommendation to the County Board to adopt the plan officially.

The city of Superior has its own Hazard Mitigation Plan, which was approved by FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management last summer.

The village of Superior also has ordinances that address hazardous conditions such as accidental discharges and spills, and flooding.

The Douglas County Hazard Mitigation Plan is available atwww.douglascountywi.org/documentcenter/view/3672.