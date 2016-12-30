Mariner bustles as business center

"I think they'd be surprised at the number of businesses in here," said property manager Suzyn Cragin, although 20 of the 29 rented spaces are not retail shops.

The center at 69 N. 28th St. houses both a call center and data entry business. Together, they employ more than 200. There's a child daycare down one branch, sand volleyball courts down another, two churches to visit and the former Food Service Marketplace space is devoted to manufacturing Ravin crossbows. Add in a yoga studio, dance studio, driving school and a number of service organizations, including North Country Independent Living and Twin Ports Guardianship.

"You're going to see a lot of stuff you don't see anywhere else," said Amanda Crist, manager of Diamond Royal Tack.

That goes for inside the shops, as well. Even when the Diamond Royal opened its doors at the mall 11 years ago, most of the businesses were destination shops that fans seek out. That tradition has continued.

John Isaacson of Carlton, Minn., stopped by the center Wednesday to get customizable pool cue tips at Total Recreation. The store, which specializes in quality games, gaming tables, darts, neon signs and accessories, draws customers from Hayward, Ashland, Virginia, Minn., and even Canada.

"There's no place like it in the Northland," said manager Tabatha Apfel.

The business has been in Superior for 13 years, but made the move to Mariner a year ago. The site offers more elbow room — they've doubled their inventory and devoted an entire wall to darts — and better foot traffic, including dedicated power walkers who wait for the doors to open at 7 a.m.

"Some walkers have been here for 20 years," Apfel said. "You meet some really neat people."

She recalled two veterans she met. Each one stopped by separately to look at the ping pong tables and each of them mentioned they missed the game, but had no one to play with. When she saw them both in the center at the same time, Apfel introduced them to one another.

There's a lot of positive interaction between center tenants.

Before heading to work at SmartData Solutions, Mike Halonun and Nick Johnson dropped by Total Recreation on Wednesday for a quick game of darts.

Since the Yoga Tree Studio opened its new space, a number of the folks taking classes have stopped by Diamond Royal Tack.

"I even took classes," Crist said, and she often sees employees from the other businesses walk by. "It's a whole community here."

Apfel enjoys dropping by neighbor shops.

"When I'm looking for rubber boots for my kids, I go to Diamond Royal Tack," she said.

The theaters may have closed, but entertainment can still be found at the center. Visitors to Diamond Royal Tack can catch a show while they shop. Molly Marten puts a personal touch on gear in a back room that customers can peer into. She makes leather laces, steams hats, adds embroidered patches, stamps leather, repairs gear and more in front of their eyes.

The center hosts a number of annual events, from a horse fair and health expo to Sterling Silver Studio recitals and the housing fair.

"There's a lot going on here," Apfel said. "We just need the community to know that."

Rumors and myths about the Mariner Retail and Business Center have been circulating since it was a mall. It's too far away, some say.

"We're right in the center of Superior," Cragin said. "It's easy to get here from anywhere."

Rental rates are too high, others say. Dave Dittbrender says that's dead wrong.

"The mall for me is wonderful," said Dittbrender, who opened his Sears Hometown Store in 2009. "If not for the mall, we wouldn't have brought a Hometown here."

Mariner offered him the square footage he needed at a reasonable rate. In return, he brought quality appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools and even mattresses to the Superior site. The locally-owned Hometown can provide anything that's available at a traditional Sears, but isn't locked into those lines. Dittbrender said they offer all name brand appliances, customizing them to the buyer's taste.

Cragin is well-versed with the myth that claims the mall is dying and about to close. She was there when it opened in 1980, managing Claire's.

The makeup of stores is different. Halonun remembers dropping by the mall as a child, playing games at Aladdin's Castle.

"Then it was definitely a mall," he said. "Now it's a business center."

Although people won't see big signs above every space, that doesn't mean they're empty. Currently, 75 percent of the center's 260,202 square feet of rentable space is being utilized. One tenant is eyeing an expansion, and more could be coming soon.

"My goal before I retire is to get it 90 percent full," Cragin said. For now, she's hoping an entrepreneur will step forward to reopen the center's hot dog stand and offer those employed at the mall more food options. She also encouraged area residents to shop Superior.

"I don't want people to forget local businesses," Cragin said. "Game Essentials, Diamond Royal Tack, Total Recreation, these are people who live here."

Too often, a customer will tell Crist they never even knew Diamond Royal Tack was at Mariner.

"I'd like to see more support from the people of Superior," she said. "Having people give it a chance, having other businesses see it as a viable place" to settle.

With the loss of Kmart and Target last year, Crist has heard many people say there's no place to shop in Superior anymore. If they're looking for something personalized, something unique, something fun, they may want to try the Mariner Retail and Business Center.

"People don't realize their options here," Crist said.