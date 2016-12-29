That's not the case today, in part, because of the VFW's Unmet Needs Program. The program helps families of deployed service members tackle emergencies that arise.

"At my post, we probably give out money to families 20 times a year," said Sanders, the District 10 and Amery post commander. "We do handicapped ramps. We've done eight of them in the last four years. We do all kinds of things ... we've put in furnaces, plowed driveways when their husbands and wives are gone — all kinds of things like that."

Part of that is paid for through the VFW's poppy sales, but a big contributor to the cause is Burger King.

Customers have the opportunity to contribute to the cause at the counter and in the drive-thru.

Mike DeRosa, who owns 12 Burger King stores including Eau Claire to Rice Lake, has been a big supporter of the program and has gotten other Burger King stores involved, of which the Superior store is one, said Carlson, quartermaster of the Superior VFW.

So far this year, Burger Kings across Wisconsin have raised $55,000 for the program, Sanders said. The Superior store contributed $732 to the cause so far this year, said district manager Ryan McAnulty of Cave Enterprises.

Carlson and Sanders, on behalf of the VFW, presented store lead Cassie Seguin of the Superior Burger King store with a plaque Wednesday in recognition of its efforts to support veterans and their families.