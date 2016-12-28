Superior police investigate possible explosive device

The package was safely moved to a remote location, where it can be disarmed if necessary and preserved as evidence.

Superior police were called the scene around noon Tuesday to examine what appeared to be a backpack or a duffel bag with components protruding from it. After an initial examination, police evacuated the area and created a perimeter around the package.

They also contacted the Marathon County Bomb Squad, based in Wausau, which arrived on the scene at about 4:45 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation and a press release Tuesday evening said it will likely be several days until an analysis of the package and its contents is completed and further details will be disclosed.