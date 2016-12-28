Superior police investigate possible explosive device
Bomb squad technicians safely removed a suspicious package from the 2000 block of East Seventh Street in Superior Tuesday evening, after determining that it was either an explosive device or something made to resemble one.
The package was safely moved to a remote location, where it can be disarmed if necessary and preserved as evidence.
Superior police were called the scene around noon Tuesday to examine what appeared to be a backpack or a duffel bag with components protruding from it. After an initial examination, police evacuated the area and created a perimeter around the package.
They also contacted the Marathon County Bomb Squad, based in Wausau, which arrived on the scene at about 4:45 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation and a press release Tuesday evening said it will likely be several days until an analysis of the package and its contents is completed and further details will be disclosed.