Public record

Nov. 14

Matthew Robert Poverud, 18, Duluth, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, reckless driving causing injury, amended to hit and run, guilty pleas, two years of probation, 120 days jail, $6,108 restitution, DNA sample, $1,054 court costs.

Stephen William Sandoval, 28, 1809 E. Seventh St., operating while revoked, guilty plea, one day jail, DNA sample, $579 fine and court costs.

Nov. 21

Sandra Lee Sloan, 50, Hermantown, possession of meth amended to possession of amphetamine, no contest plea, one year of probation, three days jail, $443 court costs; possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Ronald James Sanville, 51, Cornell, Mich., operating a commercial motor vehicle without a license, guilty plea, $705 fine, DNA sample.

Nov. 22

Darius Leelionza Handy, 24, 1708 Ogden Ave., No. 3, domestic battery, guilty plea, one year of probation, one day jail, DNA sample, $616 fine and court costs; intimidation of a victim, dismissed.