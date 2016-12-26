Public record
Douglas County Circuit Court
Nov. 11
Antonio Carlos Boyd, 37, 6327 Hughitt Ave., possession of meth, no contest, 10½ years of probation, absolute sobriety, maintain employment, $518 court costs; obstructing an officer, no contest plea, nine months jail, concurrent; possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, bail jumping, no contest pleas, 10½ years of probation, concurrent, $518 court costs; operating while revoked, no contest plea, nine months jail concurrent; possession of marijuana, no contest plea, six months jail concurrent; additional count bail jumping, no contest plea, 10½ years of probation concurrent, $518 court costs; domestic criminal trespass to dwelling, no contest plea, nine months jail concurrent, $443 court costs; domestic criminal damage to property, two counts possession of marijuana, two counts operating while revoked, 10 counts bail jumping, dismissed.
Nov. 14
Matthew Robert Poverud, 18, Duluth, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, reckless driving causing injury, amended to hit and run, guilty pleas, two years of probation, 120 days jail, $6,108 restitution, DNA sample, $1,054 court costs.
Stephen William Sandoval, 28, 1809 E. Seventh St., operating while revoked, guilty plea, one day jail, DNA sample, $579 fine and court costs.
Nov. 21
Sandra Lee Sloan, 50, Hermantown, possession of meth amended to possession of amphetamine, no contest plea, one year of probation, three days jail, $443 court costs; possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Ronald James Sanville, 51, Cornell, Mich., operating a commercial motor vehicle without a license, guilty plea, $705 fine, DNA sample.
Nov. 22
Darius Leelionza Handy, 24, 1708 Ogden Ave., No. 3, domestic battery, guilty plea, one year of probation, one day jail, DNA sample, $616 fine and court costs; intimidation of a victim, dismissed.