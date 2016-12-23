Ruck march helps local veterans

Veterans, military, and civilians are invited to hike up to 10 miles with weighted packs along Duluth's Lakewalk wearing nothing but boots, hats, gloves and long underwear. The hike is a fun way to build camaraderie and raise money to provide our military veterans a long-term successful transition into the civilian would.

For every $10 that participants raise for 23rd Veteran, they add one pound to their pack. Many sport teams, clubs and local businesses are raising money as a team, and will carry the weight in their packs as a team.

This symbolizes the weight that we carry in the battle of combat stress.

The cost for this event is $45. Participants are provided an event T-shirt, beanie hat, challenge coin, hot chocolate, coffee and fires at the warming stations; they are invited to the free music and registration event at Clyde Ironworks the night before the ruck march.

The organization began once a Marine Corps combat veteran discovered a way to hope and happiness after struggling with severe post-traumatic stress symptoms. He now leads 23rd Veteran in providing a long-term active transition for veterans exiting the military and those who never received a proper transition. The nonprofit 23rd Veteran helps recondition our brains for the civilian world through the program called 23V RECON and also performs educational seminars that teaches the community how to create a more friendly environment for our veterans.

For more information on 23rd Veteran, or to register for the Nearly Naked Ruck March, visit www.23rdveteran.org.