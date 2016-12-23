AA Roll Off fire causes $300,000 damage

Heavy smoke was reported at 6:52 a.m. Friday coming from the building at 1021 Garfield Ave., according to a news release issued by Superior Fire Battalion Chief Erik Sutton. Firefighters responded to the scene, but were unable to launch an interior attack because of high heat and zero visibility within the structure.

Fire crews protected several pieces of heavy equipment and the adjacent office building, but the large pole building where the fire started and its contents were a total loss.

All three fire engines and 13 firefighters responded to the blaze. Six call back personnel and the oncoming shift filled the stations and covered the rest of the city during the incident.

The fire remains under investigation.