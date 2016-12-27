Firefighters gain training options through partnerships

"Enbridge's donation will pay for two firefighters to go to Corpus Christie, Texas, in 2017," said Superior Fire Chief Steve Panger. There, they will attend an industrial firefighting course that focuses on refinery and tank fires.

When they return, all 40 members of the department will have gone through the industrial fire training course.

"This has been a really good effort through Enbridge and Calumet and Plains Midstream to work together to send firefighters down, get them trained," Panger said.

Over the last 10 years, Enbridge has donated close to $100,000 to the department for supplemental training. Those efforts have stepped up in the last four years.

"When I took over in 2011, it was a growing relationship with Steve coming in as a new chief," said Superior terminal supervisor Tom Peterson. "So we kind of set goals as new supervisors as to what we wanted to accomplish as our facility expanded, what we wanted to come together as a public and private entity, and these are some of the results you're seeing."

Another byproduct of the partnership rested on the back of the fire engine Panger and Peterson posed in front of for a check-passing photo — a nozzle that can deliver large quantities of water or foam in a short amount of time.

"It's specialized equipment," Panger said. "It's hard to get that kind of equipment without partnerships like this."

Thanks to Enbridge, Superior's three main fire engines each carry one.

"We are the firefighting force for Enbridge," Panger said, but Enbridge also contracts with other entities that would come in and support their efforts. "All of those things are intertwined when we do our training and emergency response."

The specialized nozzles have many applications that aren't directly tied to industry. They have already been used for a Billings Park house fire and a timber fire in the city's South End.

In addition to training focused on refinery issues, the Superior Fire Department has been sending members to Colorado for training on crude oil being transported by rail.

"We have a very unique situation here. We have businesses here that no other community really has," Panger said, so they've been exploring local fire protection needs.

Firefighters sit down with each business to put together a site safety plan, then look at better ways to protect the business.

"That's what it's all about, first of all preventing something from happening and then if something does happen, we're prepared to respond to it in any stage," Panger said. "That's what this was about and where this started."