Public record

Derrick Bradley Scott, 26, 6206 Ogden Ave., criminal damage to property, guilty plea, 15 days jail, $443 court costs; battery, guilty plea, two years of probation, 31 days jail, absolute sobriety, random urinalysis, no contact with victim, $443 court costs; domestic disorderly conduct, guilty plea, two years of probation, 31 days jail, concurrent, no violent or abusive contact with victim, $443 court costs; disorderly conduct, take and drive vehicle without consent, dismissed.

Lucas Adam Wittmer, 32, South Range, third offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, 110 days jail, $4,026 fine, 30-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, DNA sample; bail jumping, guilty plea, 38 days jail, $443 court costs; disorderly conduct, guilty plea, 49 days jail, $443 court costs; third offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, two counts bail jumping, inattentive driving, dismissed.