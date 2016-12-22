Bayfield County man receives posthumous honor for heroism

Dennis Swenson, 62, and his 95-year-old mother, Dorothy Swenson, perished in the May 2015 fire at their home east of Cornucopia.

Authorities said Dennis Swenson, awakened by his emergency pager after a neighbor called 911 to report the blaze, safely made it from the home but died after re-entering the burning structure in an attempt to save his mother.

Swenson was one of 21 people nationwide honored Tuesday with the Carnegie Medal, a century-old national honor given to civilians "who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others."

Patti Stemwedel, the service director for Herbster-based South Shore EMS, said she was surprised and touched by the news.

"If anyone deserves it, he did," Stemwedel said. "He was an amazing man. He did more for his community than anyone could expect."

The Carnegie Medal was established in 1904 by steel tycoon and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie to recognize acts of civilian heroism. A medal and financial grants are presented to each recipient or their next of kin.

Since its inception, 9,914 people have been honored, and $38.7 million has been distributed in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits and continuing assistance, according to the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.

Of the 21 newest recipients of the medal, Swenson was one of four to have died in the course of their actions.

A fire broke out in the basement at the Swensons' home, 88700 Siskiwit Falls Road in the town of Bell, in the early morning hours of May 1, 2015. A neighbor spotted the fire just after 4 a.m. and called 911.

Authorities said it appeared Swenson, a volunteer EMT of 27 years, was alerted to the fire after dispatchers requested a response.

"Dennis became alerted to the fire and was seen outside the house by a responding neighbor using a fire extinguisher against flames that were issuing from underneath the porch," the Carnegie Fund said in a news release.

"Taking a second fire extinguisher with him, Dennis entered the structure, telling the neighbor he was going to get his mother. Flames grew quickly to engulf the house, and he was not seen again."

Firefighters later recovered the bodies of Dennis and Dorothy Swenson from a bedroom. A family dog also died in the fire.

Dennis and Dorothy Swenson co-owned and operated Swenson Tourist Cottages on the Siskiwit River, according to his obituary.

Dennis Swenson was 1971 graduate of South Shore High School and received a psychology degree from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. He later received a master's degree in theological studies, according to his obituary.

Swenson was single and was caring for his mother, with whom he had lived his entire life. Stemwedel said he was survived by a sister who lives on the East Coast, but had no other relatives in the area.

Swenson joined South Shore EMS in 1988 and served as the agency's procurement officer. The volunteer ambulance agency includes an aging membership of about 15 people scattered among the Cornucopia, Herbster, Port Wing and Oulu areas, Stemwedel said.

"He did so much for us," she said. "He kept us organized and focused. He was a genuinely great guy. He never had anything bad to say about anyone. He was so giving and caring to everyone in community."

Stemwedel said Swenson remains on the minds of fellow volunteers, and a memorial plaque dedicated by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker now hangs on the wall of the ambulance hall.

"He's definitely remembered," she said. "I tear up even to this day thinking about it. It was a huge blow to our service."