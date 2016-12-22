Man accused of contractor theft appears in court

Andrew David Hudacek Jr., 31, of Superior faces one count of felony theft in a business setting. According to the criminal complaint:

Hudacek was hired in 2015 as a general contractor for a home construction project in the town of Amnicon. Because he was listed on the construction loan, Hudacek had access to the funds. He drew money from the account three times that summer, although he was only authorized to do so twice. He used some of the money drawn each time for personal items instead of materials and labor for the construction project. He is accused of using $20,392.52 of the construction loan money for his own personal expenses.

When Douglas County Sheriff's Detective Mike Miller interviewed Hudacek, he allegedly told the detective "I guess I have been robbing Peter to pay Paul for some time now, and it has finally caught up with me." He told Miller he used the money to pay on his bill at a local lumber business, make mortgage payments on his duplex and for everyday living expenses.

He was released on a $10,000 signature bond and his next court appearance is set for Jan. 11.

If convicted, Hudacek faces a maximum fine of 10 years of imprisonment and a $25,000 fine.