Students deck the halls with kindness

"It was all around the whole cafeteria," said assistant cook Rosie Kiiski. "We had it inside the kitchen, down the stairways, all the common areas in between the classrooms, everywhere, everywhere."

Each link represented a dime given to the family of 15-year-old Caden Willie, who was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"It was just beautiful," Kiiski said. "They did a wonderful job."

Now a sophomore at Superior High School, Caden attended Great Lakes. His mother teaches there, and his brother goes to school there.

The Coins for Caden fundraiser kicked off 2½ weeks ago, and the school community rallied to support one of their own.

"Mrs. Willie's son is sick with, I'm pretty sure, cancer, and so we're raising money for him so they can pay for the treatments and stuff, because he's going to need treatments so he can get better," said Ellen Hollenbach, 10.

The fundraiser started small.

"When we heard about Caden, one of the teachers was going to do a popcorn sale," said parent involvement coordinator Missy Siers. "I said, 'Go big or go home.'"

They toyed with the idea of a spaghetti dinner, but settled on a coin drive and silent auction.

"It's just nuts what a popcorn drive turned out to be," Siers said. "Having us pull together for the Great Lakes community, it was something that needed to be done."

Students watched their giving grow as paper chains snaked out of doorways and circled rooms. Instead of holiday colors, the links were lime green, purple and gold, colors that represent Lymphoma and childhood cancer.

Siers said they hoped to donate enough money to create a chain that would stretch the 0.8 mile from the front door of Great Lakes to Superior High School.

When she and student helpers finished pulling paper chains up and down a 163-foot hallway Wednesday, they tallied up 5,705 feet of chain.

"We made it to the high school," Siers said.

Johnathan Verrill, 8, said he was surprised by the number of chains piled up in the corridor Wednesday.

"When I looked through the window, it blew my mind," he said.

Each classroom was given a water bottle to fill with dimes. Every full water bottle equaled $100. Amanda Leopold's first graders were the first to fill one. They weren't the last.

"There were a lot of people who filled up their bottles," Ellen said.

With support from a few Bryant and Northern Lights classrooms, the school collected $2,700 in dimes for Caden. Each Great Lakes classroom also collected items for a themed gift basket. A silent auction for the baskets took place during the school's holiday concert and many of the families who attended added coins of their own.

"It was amazing how much our community came together," Siers said. "Parents and grandparents were bidding for baskets they donated items for."

In all, they collected more than $8,000 for the Willie family.

Ellen wasn't surprised by the amount.

"We have a good donation school," the fourth grader said. Every year they raise money for school field trips and celebrations. This effort, however, was different.

"This is raising money for Mrs. Willie's sick son," Ellen said. "That makes us feel good."