Council addresses police shortages

Routinely, the city hires when a position has been vacated, but with 18 police officers eligible to retire in the next three years, it's putting a strain the department's patrol division.

This year, 200 shifts couldn't be filled because of staffing shortages. Six vacancies opened up with year. In May, the department hired three officers to fill vacancies that opened up; another officer was hired in September, but because of the lengthy training process, those four officers first went on patrol on their own this month.

The police department has filled 145 shift by forcing officers to work longer than their 12-hour shifts and forcing them to come in on days off — even detectives have set aside investigative duties and the chief has set aside administrative duties to ensure a minimum number of officers on patrol for community and officer safety.

The goal behind hiring a new officer when the city becomes aware that it will have a vacancy is to allow the city to get trainees into a 17-week, state-mandated certification training program when the schools are available.

The certification training is the first step of preparing an officer for patrols in the city. It is followed by a 14-week field training program that familiarizes officers with the community and department policies before officers can patrol on their own.

The city's Finance Committee accepted Police Chief Nicholas Alexander's recommendation, which was approved by the Council on Tuesday night.

Finance Director Jean Vito said the money to pay for the officers will come from an account used to pay matching funds for the city's liaison officers and police grants the city receives. She said that account had developed a bit of a surplus over the last few years.

The Council transferred $102,195 from the fund to cover the cost of pre-hiring up to three officers in 2017 and 2018.