Community support alleviates hunger this holiday season

The citizens of our area who contributed to Hunger Takes No Holiday, throughout 2016, are truly making a difference in the lives of thousands of people. Other groups benefiting from your generosity are the National Bank of Commerce Nutrition on Weekends backpack program for homeless children, Meals on Wheels through Senior Connections, the Salvation Army, and the Iron River and Poplar Food Shelves.

Jody Forsythe, marketing instructor and DECA adviser at Northwestern High School, and her kids are huge supporters of Hunger Takes No Holiday.

"For the past 16 years, Northwestern DECA has partnered with local food shelves to raise money and awareness. Over the past five years, we have contributed over $7,500 to Hunger Takes No Holiday to help stop hunger in our area — a worthy cause to which our kids give their time and money to help those in need. By educating our community and contributing, we believe we can make a difference.

The DECA adviser at Superior High School is Tracy Danovsky and her kids feel the same way as Forsythe.

"Who are we if we cannot help others in need? At their annual football tailgate party in September, they raised $2300 to assist Superior food shelves for those needing help."

Dan and Sue Gigliotti have held the Tony "G" 3-on-3 basketball tournament each year since 2005. Tony lost his life in an automobile accident in January of that year. He was a legal studies student at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, and the money raised go to the legal studies scholarship program at the college. Through their efforts, this tournament has helped many in their pursuit of a law degree.

According to Sue Gigliotti, the organizers of the event decided to help even more people by making a donation to help many in need in our area.

"We decided to make a donation to Hunger Takes No Holiday because we are all about helping others in Tony's name. It is hard to reach your goals when you have no food. Hopefully we are assisting others in achieving their educational goals."

Super One store managers Tim Michalski at the Harborview Super One and Dan Heikkenen at the Oakes Avenue store were all in when approached to help Hunger Takes No Holiday. In April of this year, 4-inch replicas of an empty plate were sold at the check stands for $5 — $3,220 was raised by the two stores. Brenna Strong, of the Harborview location, was the "selling champion" with 341 plates.

She and her front end manager, Alan Peterson, are of the same mind set. When asked why they worked so hard to make this promotion a success, they both smiled and said:

"It is important to help other people and those in our community who are in need. At Super One, we pride ourselves on giving back to make Superior a better place."

And what can be said about Julie Nelson and her incredible staff? At Nelson's Black and White Affair, Hunger Takes No Holiday was the recipient of their fundraising expertise for the past two years. During those two events, more than $31,000 was raised while offering a great time to the hundreds who attended. Their efforts have helped provide about 150,000 meals for our area residents. Their compassion for others is second to none.

Nelson says, "Hunger Takes no Holiday was an easy choice when approached for our consideration on a local entity that helps others in our community. Our staff worked very hard and had lots of fun for the two years we teamed up to make a difference in the lives of so many people of all ages. Our thanks and appreciation go to all who bought tickets and supported our event."

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank's Executive Director expresses her gratitude: "We are grateful to everyone in Superior/Douglas County who has supported our hunger-relief work. Funds raised, through the efforts of many, allowed us to rescue and distribute over 508,000 pounds or the equivalent of 406,000 meals to Superior/Douglas County residents in need over the last year."

Thank you Shaye for the help your organization provides others. And thank you to all who helped Hunger Takes No Holiday raise money to provide food on the table at Christmas.

Merry Christmas to all and I toast to your success in 2017!