Miller Hill Mall adds trees to protect trout

The project will improve the health of the local trout population, which has been impaired for years due to heated storm water runoff.

This year, Miller Hill Mall created a comprehensive storm water management plan in cooperation with Barr Engineering and the South St. Louis Soil & Water Conservation District using funding from the Clean Water Fund.

Planting a variety of trees on the mall's property is part of a larger effort to help mitigate the impacts of heated storm water runoff on Miller Creek.

"Trees and vegetation help filter and cool storm water before it enters the creek, so these new trees will make Miller Creek's trout population very happy," said Kate Kubiak, conservation specialist for the South St. Louis Soil and Water Conservation District. "We are grateful for Miller Hill Mall's commitment to help restore this very special waterway in our city."

To celebrate these efforts, Kubiak nominated Katie Kaz, general manager at Miller Hill Mall, for an award from the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Kaz is the 2016 recipient of the Community Conservationist Award, recognizing her accomplishments implementing conservation practices at Miller Hill Mall. Kaz was presented the award at the MASWCD Annual Convention on Dec. 5.

"I am humbled to receive this award," said Kaz. "Miller Hill Mall is fortunate to be located in a scenic area overlooking Miller Creek, and we don't take that for granted."