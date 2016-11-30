The result: bowling balls, old television sets and used microwave ovens started raining out of the sky in Hugo, hurled by a trebuchet, a catapult-like machine originally used by warriors in pre-gunpowder days to pummel castle walls with projectiles.

Now, some of those guys are in their 40s, married, with kids. And they’ve moved on to other things. Like hurling gas grills, burning furniture and running lawnmowers into the air.

The project originally started with a New Year’s Eve resolution by Kurt Modert to build a trebuchet in the back yard of his mother’s 12-acre property in Hugo. He recruited friends Roger Bacon, Ryan Krueger and David Proehl to help.

Construction began in the spring of 2008 with the erection of a massive wooden frame capable of supporting an 18-foot throwing arm. An old 265-gallon fuel oil tank filled with sand became the swinging counterweight that propels the throwing arm.

The trebuchet makers first started with about 1,300 pounds of sand, which was capable of flinging a bowling ball about 700 feet into the vacant field behind Modert’s childhood home.

Early projectiles also included used VCRs and obsolete computers.

Over the years, improvements have been made, like a concrete base and a steel throwing arm to replace the original wood beams. The counterweight is now up to 2,500 pounds, capable of getting a reclining chair airborne and flinging a bowling ball about 900 feet.

Not everything has gone as planned.

“We’ve had a few incidents,” Bacon said.

“You don’t want to be in a place where you can’t run,” he says to trebuchet launch spectators.

The steel throwing arm was put on because the wooden version broke during a throw and sent a gas grill flying in the wrong direction.

A wheelchair launch also flew backward over the house and bounced off Modert’s mother’s van in the driveway and then hit his brother’s Subaru. Result: about $1,800 in damages.

The deer in the field they’ve tried to hit with trebuchet launches are probably in no danger, although a hunter in a nearby deer stand was puzzled because he apparently was unfamiliar with the curious whistling sound bowling balls make when flying hundreds of feet through the air.

There was a close call involving the launch of a surprisingly aerodynamic bathroom fixture that flew farther than expected, nearly hitting a spectator.

“We didn’t think that urinal would go that far,” Bacon said. “I felt bad about it.”

Bacon said the urinal “shattered in a beautiful white spray of porcelain.”

Friends donate potential ammunition. Or the guys just throw used stuff they find on the side of the road.

Old lawnmowers have become recent trebuchet fodder. They like to launch them with the motor running for the sound and the gyroscopic effect of the spinning blade as it flies through the air.

Modert said his mother thinks that’s a potential fire hazard.

“She’s a ‘glass-half-empty’ person. I’m a ‘glass-half-full’ person,” he said.

Modert estimates they’ve sunk about $4,000 into the project, including using wood salvaged from his late father’s shed to build the machine.

When a tax assessor came out to ask if any changes had been made to the house, Modert’s mother told him, “There’s less shed and more trebuchet.”

Bacon said the taxes didn’t go up.

Modert said the machine is now a permanent structure that will come with the house if it ever goes on sale.