    $1 million Powerball ticket sold in St. Cloud

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:24 p.m.

    ST. CLOUD, Minn. — For the sixth time this year, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Minnesota.

    The latest winning ticket, purchased at a Coborn’s in St. Cloud, came during the Nov. 26 drawing, which yielded a winning ticket sold in Tennessee for the $420.9 million jacket.

    The St. Cloud store will receive a $5,000 winning ticket bonus for selling the million dollar prize.

    It took more than two months, with drawings back to Sept. 21, to produce a jackpot winner. During that time, Minnesota lottery players won a combined $2.4 million.

    According to Minnesota lottery officials, the 20-draw run generated Powerball sales of $12.5 million, with more than $5.1 million for Lottery beneficiaries: $1.3 million for the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, $461,529 for the Game and Fish Fund, $461,529 for the Natural Resources Fund, $2.8 million for the state's general fund.

    Lottery proceeds also help fund state programs, including education, public safety, health and human services.

