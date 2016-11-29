Collaboration recognizes World AIDS Day

This is a joint Twin Ports collaboration raises awareness and provides community resources to the public. The event will kick off with a social hour beginning at 4 p.m., followed by a Twin Ports Mayoral Proclamation with Superior Mayor Bruce Hagen and Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. The event includes keynote speaker, Dr. James Conniff, M.D., presenting on: What is PReP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and is it for me? The event will conclude with a candlelight Vigil.

This is a free event open to the community. Food from around the Twin Ports will be provided, live music, HIV and hepatitis C testing, community resources, educational break-out sessions, and syphilis screening will be available during the event.