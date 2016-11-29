Collaboration recognizes World AIDS Day
Duluth/Superior Pride, AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin and Rural AIDS Action Network host an event Thursday in honor of World AIDS Day. The event will be at the American Indian Center for Housing, 202 W. Second St., Duluth.
This is a joint Twin Ports collaboration raises awareness and provides community resources to the public. The event will kick off with a social hour beginning at 4 p.m., followed by a Twin Ports Mayoral Proclamation with Superior Mayor Bruce Hagen and Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. The event includes keynote speaker, Dr. James Conniff, M.D., presenting on: What is PReP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and is it for me? The event will conclude with a candlelight Vigil.
This is a free event open to the community. Food from around the Twin Ports will be provided, live music, HIV and hepatitis C testing, community resources, educational break-out sessions, and syphilis screening will be available during the event.