Duluth PD warns of opioid overdoses
The Duluth Police Department posted a drug overdose warning on their Facebook page Monday following a rash of drug-related overdoses. According to Duluth police, six drug-related overdoses were reported in Duluth from Thursday through Monday. There were no deaths as a result of the overdoses.
The post warned opioid users of the risk of using these drugs, because their content and purity is unknown and can cause overdose deaths. The overdoses remain under investigation.