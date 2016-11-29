Public record

Hector Luiz Serrano, 51, 1809 Oakes Ave., second offense operating without a license amended to operating without carrying a license, guilty plea, $182 fine; additional count second offense operating without a license, dismissed.

Shannon Nicole Mitchell, 41, Solon Springs, second offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, guilty plea, 20 days jail, Huber work release, $1,555 fine, 16-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, DNA sample; second offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Joshua John Wilding, 30, Duluth, four counts burglary, theft, guilty pleas, six years of probation, six months jail, Huber work release, DNA sample, $38,911 restitution, $5,888 court costs; possession of a switchblade knife, three additional counts theft, two counts bail jumping, additional count burglary, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Nov. 2

Philip Everett Bacon, 41, Cloquet, Minn., sex offender failure to update information, no contest plea, one year prison, one year extended supervision, $518 court costs; two counts battery, no contest pleas, nine months jail, consecutive; two counts bail jumping, no contest pleas, one year prison, one year extended supervision, consecutive, $518 court costs; three additional counts bail jumping, no contest pleas, one year of prison, three years of extended supervision, consecutive, $518 court costs; three counts contempt of court, no contest pleas, one year jail, concurrent; two additional counts bail jumping, no contest plea, one year prison, three years extended supervision, consecutive; possession of meth, no contest plea, one year prison, two years extended supervision, consecutive, $518 court costs; possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, additional count battery, sex registry violation, disorderly conduct, 18 additional counts bail jumping, third offense in three years operating without a valid driver's license, dismissed.

Nov. 3

Pariss Desmond Wright, 27, Duluth, first-degree reckless injury, four not guilty by jury.

Jesse D. Hanninen, 30, Duluth, criminal damage to property, bail jumping, probation revoked, nine months jail, $87 court costs; party to possession of meth, probation revoked, 18 months prison, two years extended supervision, consecutive, $516 restitution, $800 fine and court costs.

Nov. 4

Gregory Maurice Guthrie, 42, Duluth, possession of a firearm by a felon, no contest plea, five years of probation, 243 days jail, DNA sample, $518 court costs.

Thomas Louis Gasbarri, 28, 604 Roosevelt Ave., domestic disorderly conduct amended to an ordinance violation, guilty plea, $300 fine; domestic intimidate victim, unlawful phone use, dismissed.

Jacob Allan Bertelsen, 26, Maple, bail jumping, computer message threaten injury, guilty pleas, two years of probation, concurrent, two days jail, no contact with victim, court costs; operating while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock, guilty pleas, seven days jail, concurrent, $642 fine and court costs; criminal trespass to dwelling, intimidate victim, additional count bail jumping, guilty pleas, two years of probation, 100 days jail, no contact with victim; three additional counts bail jumping, dismissed.

Nov. 8

Timothy Jerry O'Hara, 26, 21 Quechee St., three counts issue of worthless checks, probation revoked, six months jail, $1,833 restitution, $426 court costs; possession of marijuana, probation revoked, 60 days jail, consecutive.

Adam Joseph Smith, 28, McGregor, Minn., operating commercial vehicle without a license, guilty plea, $705 fine and court costs.

Nov. 9

Derek Michael Gondik, 30, Foxboro, attempting to elude or flee a traffic officer amended to a misdemeanor, guilty plea, two years of probation, 140 days jail, $579 fine and court costs; two counts domestic telephone harassment, guilty pleas, two years of probation concurrent, 60 days jail each count consecutive, $516 fine and court costs; additional count telephone harassment, speeding, improper stop, failure to stop at stop sign, dismissed.