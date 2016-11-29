Poplar lights up the holidays

"This took forever the first year," Terri Nelson said as she unrolled a bundle of lights. "It's a lot bigger tree than we usually decorate."

Over the last six years, the crew has developed a pattern that involves a bucket truck donated by Harv's Tree Service and a few hardy volunteers. Nelson's husband, Brad, placed the lights. His sister, Wendy Renman, and mother Donna, stretched out each strand and helped position the ends.

"We're getting faster at it," Renman said. "It may take us an hour and a half."

Her grandson, Ryan Tahtinen, climbed onto her shoulders to hand lights up to his great-uncle. The youngest volunteer also found time to lob a few snowballs.

"There has to be fun in it, too," Donna Nelson said.

The 40-foot tree was soon decked with lights — about 7,000 of them.

More fun is on the way. The village's annual tree lighting will take place Saturday at Bong Park on Main Street. The free celebration kicks off at 3 p.m. with hayrides, a bonfire, hot dogs, homemade cookies, hot cocoa and cider. The Poplar Princess will flip the switch for the lights at 6 p.m., and Santa will arrive via fire engine. Although the official end time is 9 p.m., organizers have found that's flexible.

"Last year we were down here until 11 p.m.," Terri Nelson said.

Village president Dan Bergsten stopped by Friday to watch the tree trimming.

"It's getting bigger," he said of the annual holiday gathering. "It's all-volunteer and people want to do it."

It takes a village to put on the event. Citizens donated the lights. A second dedicated power pole was recently added under the tree, thanks to an anonymous donor. Volunteers cleared brush at the village park in July, opening up the space.

"I have noticed since it's been cleared out more people stop here over the summer," said Bergsten's wife, Dorothy.

The Poplar/Wentworth Lions Club provides hot dogs and cider. The Village Market provides hot chocolate. Paul Abrahamzon brings his tractor and wagon. Every year, the Nelsons send out a call for cookies.

"Nobody will tell me they're bringing cookies," Terri Nelson said, but when the tree lighting comes around they get more than enough. "We have to put up extra tables."

Although she and her husband live in Highland now, they gather each year to trim Poplar's tree for the season.

"We just like it," Terri Nelson said. "We like seeing all the people come out. We still know everybody. It's a good chance to visit with everybody by the fire."

The tree lighting is a night for neighbors to reconnect over a cup of hot cocoa and celebrate their community.

"Real nice, it gets the people out, it gets them together," Bergstein said.

It's become a local tradition.

"I have people in September asking me when the tree lighting will be," Terri Nelson said. "You wouldn't believe how many messages we get. We know people appreciate it."

Although last year's festivities took place at the fire hall, Saturday's celebration will once again center on Bong Park. Everyone is invited to attend the tree lighting.

Homemade cookies are appreciated. Donations of nonperishable food items for the Rural Care and Share Food Shelf will also be taken during the event. There is a donation jar set up at Village Market for anyone who would like to contribute toward miscellaneous items like napkins and cups.

For more information, visit the Village of Poplar Christmas Tree Lighting and Celebration Facebook page.