Wisconsin holds first presidential recount

In a press release from the agency, Administrator Michael Haas said, "The Commission is preparing to move forward with a statewide recount of votes for president of the United States, as requested by these candidates."

The commission met Monday to established deadlines and set timelines for the recount to take place in each of Wisconsin's 72 counties. The commission also rejected a request to hand count ballots, leaving that decision up to county clerks in Wisconsin's 72 counties.

Douglas County Clerk Susan Sandvick said she anticipates starting the recount at 9 a.m. Thursday if the recount fee is paid by today's deadline. In 2011, when Douglas County had about 12,000 ballots to count, the process took about 3½ days. She said with a little more than 22,000 ballots to count this time around, she is planning to hire about 30 tabulators, poll workers already familiar with elections, and drawing help from municipal clerks to reconcile poll books and hand count ballots.

Sandvick said she decided to do a hand count because of the time and expense involved in setting up the machines, plus the time it takes to feed ballots into the optical scanner voting machines. She said it would likely save time to hand counting ballots. She expects the process to take five to seven days to complete the recount.

At most, Sandvick expects the recount will cost about $57,655 in Douglas County, an expense that would be reimbursed by the recount fee.

Republican Donald Trump finished ahead of Democrat Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin by about 22,177 votes. Stein came in fourth place, 1.3 million votes behind. Green Party officials say the recount is about checking the integrity of the voting process, not about whether Trump won or lost.

"We are not doing this to the benefit of one candidate over the other," said national party official and Milwaukee activist George Martin. "We're doing this for the benefit of the American public. So that we can trust our votes are counted."

Mark Thomsen, chairman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said Monday he believes the recount will reveal that elections in Wisconsin are very fair and accurate.

Martin said there's no smoking-gun evidence of wrongdoing, but he said there's enough "peripheral evidence" to merit a recount.

The Green Party says it's raised more than $4 million for recounts in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

County clerks statewide had until noon Monday to submit their estimated costs for conducting the recount. The anticipated cost of the recount must be paid by 4:30 p.m. today before the recount begins, the Wisconsin Elections Commission decided Monday.

State Republicans blasted the recount request Friday. Wisconsin GOP Executive Director Mark Morgan issued a statement Friday calling Stein's decision to seek a recount "absurd" and "nothing more than an expensive political stunt that undermines the election process."

Under the timeline established by the commission Monday, clerks in Wisconsin's 72 counties and their board of canvassers will participate in a webinar to discuss the rules for the recount, which would then begin on Thursday, and continue to its anticipated completion at 8 p.m. Dec. 12. Under federal law, the election must be certified by Dec. 13 or it puts the state at risk of having its 10 electoral votes go uncounted if it's missed.

Haas said it doesn't mean Wisconsin would automatically forfeit its electoral college votes, which will be cast Dec. 19, but missing the deadline means Congress would not be required to recognize the vote.

At a Milwaukee news conference, Wisconsin Greens were joined by some Unitarian ministers who say their church has also been looking into potential vote discrepancies. Rev. Jennifer Nordstrom said it's important to count all the paper copies that were generated in the voting process.

"Computers make mistakes," said Nordstrom. "We all know that, and computer security experts around the country have said that these machines are vulnerable to hacking. No human eyes have looked at these ballots yet, so part of what we want to do is have human beings look at the ballots and make sure."

Some political scientists say they doubt a recount will change the result in Wisconsin.

Trump called the potential recount requests "ridiculous" and made unfounded claims that "millions voted Illegally" across the U.S. without providing evidence.

On Monday, Trump was certified the winner in Michigan, bringing his total electoral votes to 306, and Stein's campaign filed recount requests in more than 100 precincts in Pennsylvania, according to Politico. Stein has until Wednesday to file for a recount in Michigan.

Superior Telegram editor Shelley Nelson contributed to this report.

