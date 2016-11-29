WPR hosts listening session on diversity

The Twin Ports Diversity Partnership formed over the summer to examine issues surrounding diversity in Duluth and Superior. The group includes local law enforcement, educators, faith and nonprofit organizations, as well as diversity leaders in the community.

"My ultimate hope is that when we do identify areas where there's marginalized groups or disparities that we can get the individuals involved in that particular issue to be open-minded, look at them and see is there policy changes that needs to happen, are there changes in law that need to happen or just a different attitude," said partnership member and Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander.

Wisconsin Public Radio approached the partnership with the idea of holding a listening session to assist with identifying diversity issues.

"We realized that without input from diverse members of the Twin Ports community that we may overlook issues that exist in Duluth and Superior," said Wisconsin Public Radio reporter Danielle Kaeding. "We hope the listening session will continue a community-wide conversation about what can be done to improve equality and reduce disparities within the Twin Ports region."

Members of the Twin Ports Diversity Partnership will be present to listen to the public's feedback. Participants will be given three minutes to outline what issues they would like to see addressed. Community members can also fill out comment cards with their input, which may be used by the partnership and WPR to guide future conversations.

The listening session will be broadcast as part of Hear Me Out at 10 a.m. Friday on KUWS 91.3 FM in Superior and WUWS 90.9 FM in Ashland.