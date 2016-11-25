Gleason served in World War II, and later was a brave and daring pilot who flew 100 combat missions in Korea. He was a “kind and wonderful man,” according to Genevieve (Sodeman) Callejo, who first met Gleason almost 70 years ago.

Gleason never married and had no children, but Callejo said she hopes he will be remembered in his hometown. Earlier this year, she told his story — a story highlighted this month, along with those of other veterans, in a Veterans Day program at the Carlton County Historical Society Museum in Cloquet.

Callejo and Gleason met after Gleason graduated from Cloquet High School in 1944 and was a student at the junior college located on the third floor of Denfeld High School in Duluth. Callejo was a junior at Denfeld, and a hall monitor. He invited her to come to Cloquet for a ride on his boat.

She said yes. Her parents brought her to Big Lake to meet him and the two young people went on a picnic and a boat ride.

“He loved speed; he wanted to go really fast,” she said.

Their romance ebbed and flowed for years. Both moved away from Minnesota, she to Dallas and he into the Army and the Air Force. They wrote letters back and forth. She remembered visiting him in Alabama, and a time when he visited her in Dallas. Then she didn’t hear from him for a long time.

“That’s when he went off to do all those missions in Korea,” Callejo said. She met her future husband, Rick Callejo, after losing touch with Gleason. She was married by the time Gleason was discharged. She said she was very happily married to Rick for 60 years, raising one daughter, now an accomplished attorney like her father.

“I feel fortunate in my life I had two sweethearts, two such magnificent people,” she said.

After her husband’s death in June 2015, however, Callejo decided it was time to find out what had happened to Gleason.

A call to the Duluth Public Library resulted in an obituary, revealing he died at the age of 31 in Mohawk Lake, N.J., in a water-skiing accident. His parents, Clarence and Lillian Gleason, brought their son home to be buried at Maple Grove Cemetery in Cloquet.

“She (Callejo) told me how he got hit in the head with a ski and drowned; he wasn’t wearing a life jacket,” said Royce McLaughlin, the superintendent at both the Maple Grove and Hillcrest cemeteries in Cloquet. “I guess he was kind of a hot dog. Flew airplanes the same way, I suppose.”

According to old newspaper clippings at CCHS, Gleason escaped death more than once as a pilot. He walked away from an airplane crash at Offutt Air Force base in Nebraska, after flying in a jet training exercise with another pilot and crash-landing short of the runway.

In Korea, there were many close calls.

Gleason was awarded both the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal for his service in Korea. According to the commendation letter on file, Gleason successfully completed 30 combat missions between Aug. 18 and Oct. 26, 1951, for which he was awarded the Air Medal, now framed at CCHS along with a photo of Gleason.

For those missions, Gleason flew an F-80 type aircraft.

“Flying at very low altitude, Lt. Gleason strafed, napalmed and rocketed enemy tanks, trucks, troops and artillery in the face of concentrated enemy ground fire, contributing immeasurably to the efforts of the United Nations Force,” the medal commendation reads.

Another newspaper clipping tells how Gleason and another pilot from the 51st Fighter Interceptor Group got separated from their flight due to temporary mechanical failure and, on the way back to the base, spotted a group of Chinese trucks. The two pilots are pictured holding up 17 fingers for the 17 trucks they destroyed or damaged deep in enemy territory.

After he was discharged, Gleason became a co-pilot for Trans World Airlines, according to his obituary.

Last year, Callejo decided that Gleason should join her husband — who also served in Korea — on a list of veterans whose names are mounted on the Korean War Memorial in San Francisco. To find out more about his military career, she submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the U.S. Army and Air Force.

Months later, she got a packet of information, but not much. She learned his exact dates of service: Gleason was in the Army from Aug. 9, 1944 to Feb. 27, 1945 during World War II and in the Air Force from Feb. 5, 1950 to Dec. 18, 1957, although he was discharged in January 1954. In addition to his Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross, Gleason also received the Korean Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal while he was in Korea.

He would receive one more medal, this one from the South Korean government, issued earlier this year. Called the “Ambassador For Peace” medal, Callejo was instrumental in obtaining the medal for Gleason; it was sent to her home in California.

She traveled to Cloquet and Duluth over the summer, and contacted McLaughlin, who found Gleason’s grave for her among the rows of maple and pine trees and agreed to epoxy the new Korean medal to the white marble gravestone.

“Korean War Veteran,” it reads. “You will always be our hero.”