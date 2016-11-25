Paine makes second bid for mayor's seat

"I want to bring the community together to build a great 21st century city," said Paine, whose slogan is "Our city, our future."

The announcement came one day after the Superior City Council approved current mayor Bruce Hagen's resignation and reappointed him interim mayor pending a special election April 4.

"We need experienced leadership at the city that can address its very serious challenges," said Paine, 35.

The Superior native said he'd like to bring the type of open, engaged leadership he's experienced on the county board to the city.

"I see the county board as a history of good government in Superior. I can bring that to the city," Paine said.

This will be the second time he's thrown his hat into the ring for the mayor's seat. He lost the 2015 mayoral election to Hagen, receiving 36.3 percent of the votes to Hagen's 63.2.

"Campaigns are hard work, sometimes exhausting," Paine said, but he's excited to be back at it.

"If the city is ready for an election, I'm ready for it," he said.

During the last campaign, he found that a lot of people share his passion for the community.

"This is a campaign and a project we're going to do together," Paine said. "It's not about me. This is a campaign for everybody in Superior; all of us coming together to build the city and the future we want."

He offers residents a long-range view.

"I want to focus on big wins," Paine said, developing a vision of where Superior wants to be in 30 years and then working back from there.

Paine said he would focus on targeted development and engage in place-building, concentrating on one section of the city at a time to create signature areas like Duluth's Canal Park and downtown. Although Superior has an industrial commodity-based economy, he said, it needs to spread out into small entertainment-based retail.

"It's very important we diversify our economy," Paine said.

Making sure the city functions well for the 21st century is one of Paine's top priorities. That includes improving access and transportation, particularly for bicyclists and pedestrians. He also advocates a cross-city trail that would connect the Osaugie and Millennium trails.

A Marine Corps veteran, Rotarian and longtime Superior Days delegate who has served seven years on the county board, Paine's connections in the community run deep.

"It's our duty as citizens to be involved," Paine said.

He holds a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Wisconsin-Superior and a master's degree in advocacy and political leadership from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He works as a director of an adult foster care facility for Duluth Regional Care.

Paine's not the only one throwing his hat into the ring. Jeffery Monaghan and Macaulay Torrey have declared their intent to run, according to the City Clerk's Office. Brent Fennessey is planning to announce his candidacy Monday.

For more information on Paine's campaign, visit //jimpaineformayor.com/ or the Jim Paine for Mayor Facebook page.