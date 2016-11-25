Small store sales make big impact

"These are the businesses that make Superior tick," said Nikky Farmakes, director of marketing and social media for the Superior-Douglas County Chamber of Commerce.

"We're the heart of the city," said Shannon Johnson, owner of Shannon's Stained Glassery.

Nationwide, 95 million people shopped at small businesses during last year's Small Business Saturday. According to the Consumer Insights Survey, they spent a total of $16.2 billion at independent retailers and restaurants that day.

Lindsey Jacobson has been visiting small businesses during the Saturday event for years.

"You're focusing on your friends and neighbors," said Jacobson, executive director of the Superior Business Improvement District. "It's so much more rewarding to shop local. It's a good way to get out and enjoy your backyard."

The annual event has been growing in Superior. This year, businesses from Oulu, Iron River and Superior plan to take part.

Visitors can get a free computer checkup at Discoverpc.net. The diagnostic, which tests hardware and scans for viruses, is normally $39.

Create a homemade bookmark in about 15 minutes at Shannon's Stained Glassery with the help of quick-dry glue.

Red Mug Coffeehouse and Spirit Room will hold gift card specials; get a deal on Spartan Shop items at Screen Graphics; snag coneys for $1.75 at A Dozen Excuses; get 25 percent off Mexican classics at Keyport Restaurant and Lounge. Level UP is running a board game special — buy two, get the third for half price — and Sweeden Sweets will sell holiday milkball boxes at 20 percent off. Fairlawn gift shop is offering a 15 percent discount; Earth Exchange items are 20 percent off. The list goes on.

"I wish we could make every day Small Business Saturday," Jacobson said.

The event hearkens back to the way shopping used to be. Jacobson remembers a time when she would stop at five different stores to find items instead of getting it all at one huge box store.

Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to park, walk and discover.

"There are lots and lots of fun things going on down the street," Jacobson said.

Folks who participate in the annual event will be supporting the local economy.

"Shopping local creates a snowball effect where these businesses become successful and in turn, they reinvest back into the community," Farmakes said. "When we all work together, we all rise together."

For a list of Superior businesses taking part in Small Business Saturday, visit www.superiorchamber.org/small-business-saturday.html.