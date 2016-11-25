Search
    Committee work resumes after holiday

    By Helena Frost Today at 7:00 a.m.

    Happy Black Friday! Douglas County offices will be closed today due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Committee work of the Douglas County Board will resume next week. Below is a list of upcoming committee meetings.

    There is a Land and Development Committee meeting from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday in the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap St., room 207C. Visit the Douglas County website for more information and a detailed agenda.

    For more information on Douglas County government, visit our website at www.douglascountywi.org. I welcome your comments and suggestions. I can be reached at 715-395-1429 or helena.frost@douglascountywi.org.

