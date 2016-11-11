Southern Minn. town evacuated after train derailment

ELLENDALE, Minn. — A train derailment has forced the evacuation of Ellendale early Friday morning, Nov. 11., as well as the closure of Highway 30 near the city, located just south of Owatonna.

KAAL-TV reports the train was carrying propane.

Officials are working to clean up the area and the city was being evacuated as a precaution, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Traffic that must use Highway 30 west of Interstate 35 should use Exit 32 at Hope and follow Steele County Road 14, the DOT said.

Ellendale is about 80 miles south of Minneapolis.