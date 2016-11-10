Stores band together for shop hop

More than a dozen Superior businesses are inviting the public to a two-day shop hop Friday and Saturday. The fourth annual event brings the small business community together and encourages customers to explore. In addition to store specials, visitors can pick up a passport at any of the participating businesses. If they get their passport stamped by at least six of the shops, they can enter a drawing for one of 13 $25 gift cards. The shop hop also includes a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Douglas County. Visitors can buy raffle tickets for $2 each or three for $5 for a chance to win $75 or $25 in Business Improvement District bucks. Money raised from the raffle will be earmarked for the humane society.