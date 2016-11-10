Stores band together for shop hop
More than a dozen Superior businesses are inviting the public to a two-day shop hop Friday and Saturday. The fourth annual event brings the small business community together and encourages customers to explore. In addition to store specials, visitors can pick up a passport at any of the participating businesses. If they get their passport stamped by at least six of the shops, they can enter a drawing for one of 13 $25 gift cards. The shop hop also includes a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Douglas County. Visitors can buy raffle tickets for $2 each or three for $5 for a chance to win $75 or $25 in Business Improvement District bucks. Money raised from the raffle will be earmarked for the humane society.
Businesses involved in the shop hop include Artistic Florals by Leslie, Serenity Spa and Salon and Posh Affair Boutique, 1705 Tower Ave.; Art on the Plaza and Wine Beginnings, 1413 Tower Ave.; Junk and Disorderly, 6004 Tower Ave.; Shabby Shed, 6101 Tower Ave.; Shannon's Stained Glassery, 5904 Tower Ave.; Sclavi's Italian Restaurant and Bar, 1106 Tower Ave.; UpNorth Sundries, 1424 Tower Ave.; Take 2 Consignments, 1202 Belknap St.; Once Again Used and New, 310 Belknap St.; Unique Belongings, 2700 Winter St. and Ajax Road; and Spirit Room, 1323 Broadway Ave.