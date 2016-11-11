Public record

Shane William Hemphill, 30, 1408½ Elm St., domestic criminal trespass to dwelling, domestic battery, dismissed.

Devante Niko Braggs, 19, Duluth, knowingly violate a domestic abuse order or temporary restraining order, guilty plea, one day in jail, DNA sample, $616 fine and court costs.

Shannon Margaret Bissell, 33, Cloquet, Minn., obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, no contest pleas, one year of probation, 16 days jail, DNA sample, random urinalysis, absolute sobriety, $779 fine and court costs.

Monica Lynn Edquist, 38, Iron River, third offense operating without valid license, amended to operating without carrying license, no contest plea, $182 fine.

Randi Jeanne Fuller, 38, Monticello, Minn., second offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, no contest plea, 10 days jail, may serve in Hennepin County, $1,492 fine, 14-month driver's license revocation, alcohol assessment, ignition interlock, DNA sample; second offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, operating while suspended, dismissed.

Kelly James Michael Jones, 35, St. Cloud, Minn., party to possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, guilty plea, 67 days jail, DNA sample, $699 fine and court costs; party to possession of meth, party to possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Matthew Steven Kenda, 26, 1614 Baxter Ave., fraudulent use of a credit card, no contest plea, one year probation, 120 days jail, $768 restitution, $520 court costs; two counts domestic disorderly conduct, domestic intimidate victim, vehicle operator flee officer, obstructing an officer, bail jumping, no contest pleas, three years of probation, $1,493 court costs; theft, dismissed but read in for sentencing; abandonment of a child, two additional counts obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Oct. 24

Eugene Howard Olson, 39, 1622 Ogden Ave., sex with a child age 16 or older, guilty plea, one year of probation, 30 days jail, Huber work release, no contact with victim, $579 fine and court costs.

Jon Michael Papineau, 32, 116 N. 21st St., domestic intimidation of a witness amended to domestic disorderly conduct, guilty plea, 10 days jail, $616 fine and court costs; possession of an illegally-obtained prescription, guilty plea, 10 days jail, concurrent.

Salena Marie St. Clair, 26, Maple, possession of meth amended to possession of amphetamine, guilty plea, one year of probation, two days jail, DNA sample, $563 fine and court costs; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Erica Lynn Pethers, 35, 1708 Ogden Ave., No. 6, substantial battery amended to a misdemeanor, guilty plea, 18 months of probation, 26 days jail, DNA sample, $679 fine and court costs.

Samantha Annemarie Pittman, 26, 1108 Oakes Ave., party to possession of meth amended to party to possession of amphetamine, guilty plea, one year of probation, seven days jail, counseling as deemed appropriate, DNA sample, $563 fine and court costs.

Michael Anthony Schuster, 32, 2909 E. Ninth St., domestic disorderly conduct, guilty plea, 30 days jail, DNA sample, $543 court costs.

Scott Dennis Nelson, 51, 2631 E. Seventh St., three counts receiving stolen property, party to possession of meth amended to party to possession of amphetamine, guilty pleas, 18 months of probation, 30 days jail, Huber release for child care, DNA sample, $1,189 fine and court costs.

Jessica Joan Stewart, 31, 1421 N. 12th St., domestic disorderly conduct amended to an ordinance violation, no contest plea, $165 fine.

Joshua Lee Smith, 25, Duluth, party to possession of a controlled substance, no contest plea, one year of probation, 90 days jail, $563 fine and court costs, DNA sample; theft, no contest plea, one year of probation concurrent, $750 restitution, DNA sample, counseling as deemed appropriate, $518 court costs; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Timothy Verner Wilkinson, 47, 1501½ N. Fifth St., No. 4, operating while revoked, no contest plea, DNA sample, $579 fine and court costs; operating without insurance, dismissed.

Larry Joseph Szewcik, 43, Superior, theft from person, probation revoked, four years prison, four years extended supervision, $699 restitution, $734 fine and court costs, DNA sample; criminal damage to property, probation revoked, nine months jail, concurrent.

Kenneth Raymond Thompson, 22, Minong, aggravated battery intend bodily harm, no contest plea, three year of probation, nine months jail, $950 restitution, DNA sample, $749 fine and court costs, no contact with victim; take and drive vehicle without consent, theft, no contest pleas, three years of probation, concurrent, $3,783 restitution, $1,560 fine and court costs, DNA sample; obstructing an officer, no contest plea, 192 days jail, concurrent; obstructing an officer, domestic strangulation and suffocation, domestic disorderly conduct, two counts domestic battery, additional count operating a vehicle without owner's consent, dismissed.

Benjamin Arnold Schmidt, 32, Cromwell, Minn., fourth offense operating while intoxicated in five years, guilty plea, three years of probation, six months jail, Huber work release, 24-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, DNA sample, $1,819 fine and court costs; fourth offense in five years operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, operate without valid license, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, failure to yield while making left turn, dismissed.

Tristan Matthew John Raschke, 21, Brule, hit and run, guilty plea, 30 days jail, Huber work release, $300 fine; operate vehicle without owner's consent, guilty plea, three years of probation, $500 restitution, DNA sample, $568 court costs.

Oct. 26

Sean Lee Shykes, 28, 2122 Banks Ave., fourth offense in five years operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, guilty plea, three years of probation, six months jail, 33-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, absolute sobriety, random urinalysis, $1,063 court costs; operating while revoked, guilty plea, 10 days jail; bail jumping, guilty plea, three years of probation, concurrent, 30 days in jail consecutive; additional count bail jumping, fourth offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Devyn Ray Erola, 19, 2427 E. Third St., possession of drug paraphernalia, deferred judgment of conviction agreement successfully completed, amended to an ordinance violation, $200 fine.

Oct. 27

David Ian McShane, 34, 4007 N. 21st St., Apt. 103, fourth offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, guilty plea, two years of probation, 120 days jail, Huber release for work, child care, $2,502 fine, alcohol assessment, 30-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock; fourth offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, speeding, dismissed.

Oct. 28

Lawrence Merl Fredrick, 59, 1608 Ogden Ave., No. 4, domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 62 days jail, DNA sample, $679 fine and court costs.