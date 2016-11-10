Fire causes extensive damage to home

Firefighters were called to the single-family home around 12:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the house.

Crews were able to make a quick attack on the main body of fire, but not before it had extended into the attic, doing extensive damage to the structure.

One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to get out safely prior to the fire department's arrival.

There were no reported injuries. Crews remained on scene until 3:05 p.m.