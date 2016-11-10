Workplace injuries continue decline in Wisconsin

Incident rates declined or stayed the same in all occupational categories, with construction showing a decline from 5.5 per 100 to 4.7. Manufacturing also showed a decline from 5 per 100 to 4.8. Only 2.6 incidents per 100 workers resulted in lost time in the manufacturing sector in 2015.

Private industry incident rates fell from 3.9 to 3.6, and state and local government total injury rates decreased from 4.7 cases per 100 full time workers to 4.2.

All general industry sectors show a decline in total injury rates from the prior year.

An equal proportion of worker injuries required time off or job restrictions to recuperate (39,600) and other recordable injuries which required medical treatment only (39,200).

Public sector sub-industries with the highest injury rates include: state nursing and residential care facilities (15.7), local transit and ground passenger transportation (8.0), and local heavy and civil engineering (6.6).

Private sector sub-industries with the highest injury rates include couriers and messengers (9.7), nonmetallic mineral manufacturing (7.9), wood product manufacturing (7.1) and nursing and residential care facilities (6.9)

The overall rate of work-related injuries has been on the decline since 2003.

"By working proactively with employees and employers, we are developing strategies to reduce workplace incidents and illnesses, lowering the cost of doing business in Wisconsin and keeping Wisconsin workers safer," said Secretary Ray Allen of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.