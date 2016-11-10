'Hear the World' at UWS cultural event

The theme for this year's Cultural Night is "Hear the World."

This annual event, sponsored by World Students Association, features an international dinner and cultural performances by students.

Dinner is served in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room at 5:30 p.m. The family-style meal will consist of Jamaican jerk seasoned chicken with side dishes such as Brazilian pepper scented rice and a New York-style cheesecake for dessert.

The performance starts at 7 p.m. in Thorpe Langley Auditorium in Old Main. The community is welcome to attend the family-friendly event, which will feature performances from the cultures of Vietnam, Nepal, Mongolia, the Philippines, China and the U.S.

Tickets for the dinner and show are $20 for adults, $15 for students and $5 for children 5 and younger. Prices for the show only are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available in advance with cash or check at UW-Superior Old Main, Room 337. A limited number of show-only tickets will be available at the door.

This semester, UWS hosts nearly 225 international students — marking the largest and most diverse international enrollment in university history. These new students from nearly 50 different countries contribute to UW-Superior holding the second largest percentage of undergraduate international students among all the schools in the UW system.