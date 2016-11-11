Rescue drill focuses on teamwork

Sweeping through the lobby, the lead Rescue Task Force team located welding student Greg Pianosi down with a penetrating chest wound. The next victim was Becky Bourque, student life coordinator, slumped in her chair with a penetrating chest trauma.

Room by room, hallway by hallway, they discovered more victims. The initial team provided immediate medical measures such as tourniquets, called for evacuation teams and moved on.

"The importance of this is immense because we at the fire department train, we train on things like this on a regular basis," said Superior Battalion Chief Scott Gordon. "The police department trains on a regular basis. The difference about today is we get to do it at the same time."

Seven minutes into the exercise, they found Ann Charbonneau lying in the hallway. They noted her abdominal injury before moving on to secure the next room.

"Won't you help me?" she called out.

They promised more help was on the way. After the nursing skills lab was declared safe, Charbonneau was brought there. An evacuation team eventually escorted her and the room's other victims outside, 14 minutes after the exercise began.

"That time goes very slowly when you're waiting for help," said Charbonneau, academic affairs for the nursing department.

Sometimes too slowly. It took eight and a half minutes for a team to reach Kim Pearson, dean of continuing education. Although they gave her a compress and a tourniquet, Pearson said, with her combined extremity and chest injuries she would have already been dead. She spent her last minutes talking on the phone with her son.

When the teams ran through the scenario a second time, things flowed more smoothly. They were able to identify rooms quickly, thanks to a police officer who nabbed one of WITC's evacuation maps and a staging officer who assembled teams to enter the building. Members of the fire department were also more comfortable calling the shots the second time around.

During the first drill, it took rescue workers 19 minutes to find Andrea Wedlund and Danielle Johnson, who both suffered leg wounds. The second time, they got their tourniquets in six minutes.

"That's huge," said Wedlund, a medical assistant student.

"That's life saving," said criminal justice student Johnson.

The WITC event marks the third time the Superior police and fire department has teamed up for Rescue Task Force training, which is implemented in the wake of shootings or other events with mass casualties.

"The first time we practiced it, I could see why nationwide this is a trend," Gordon said.

Their most recent combined operation took place last year at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, involving both the hunt for an active shooter and evacuation of wounded.

"It didn't work," Gordon said. Police and firefighters were talking on two different radio systems, snarling communication and leading to a lack of accountability and efficiency.

Wednesday's training focused solely on the movement and communication part of the response. Firefighters took the lead, treating it like a fire scene with police cover.

"Once we as a fire department got comfortable telling the police department what to do, it made more sense," Gordon said. "We definitely know from today's exercise it works."

The drill left an impression on campus.

"We know it could be real," said Mary Schlitz, manager of Georgie's Custom Catering at WITC, who was working in the kitchen when the team came through. "At least we know they're trained and ready for it."

The training encouraged firefighters and police officers to work in tandem. It also highlighted strengths and weaknesses.

"We've picked up a lot of takeaways from this," said Howard Huber, a driver with the fire department. "One thing that's invaluable to us, we're finding, is an evacuation plan."

He suggested having one available at each entryway in case of emergencies. Firefighters also realized how quickly medical supplies run out in a mass casualty situation. Wedlund and Johnson said they were given shoelaces in place of tourniquets during the first drill.

WITC staff learned the importance of door numbers. The HVAC, welding and machine tool labs were recently renovated, and door numbers in that section haven't been replaced. That's going to become a priority, according to Campus Administrator Bonny Copenhaver.

She said the training made her aware of WITC's size.

"I knew it was big, but not what that really, really means in issues like this," Copenhaver said.

There are nine other pieces of the RTF model that need to be refined, from casualty collection to security levels.

"This communication piece by far is the most important part," Gordon said. "And we absolutely pegged it today."

He thanked WITC for opening its doors to the training, offering an unfamiliar layout for them to practice in.

"We know that active shooters and current events are happening throughout the country," Gordon said. "We hope we never have one in our community, but WITC is going to make it so if ever one does happen, we're going to be a little bit better, a little bit safer."