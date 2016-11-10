Reward offered in Wisconsin eagle poisoning case

The birds were discovered on the shoulder of Pine Lake Road north of Haven Lake in July, according to a release from the Fish and Wildlife Service. The eagle was found lying next to a dead raccoon and the ravens were found in the adjacent ditch. The National Fish and Wildlife Forensics Laboratory in Oregon determined the raccoon carcass was laced with the pesticide carbofuran and that the birds ingested the carbofuran while scavenging on the raccoon.

Carbofuran is an agricultural pesticide used to kill insects, mites and nematodes and is often marketed under the trade names Furadan and Curaterr. Carbofuran is extremely toxic to birds, fish and bees.

Bald eagles and ravens are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Additionally, bald eagles are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Violations of these statutes carry maximum criminal penalties of up to $100,000 and one year in federal prison. Anyone with information concerning the poisoning is asked to call the service's office of law enforcement, 608-221-1206, ext. 15. Learn more about the protected status of bald eagles at www.fws.gov/midwest/eagle.