Man seriously injured in suspected motorcycle-deer collision
A 53-year old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on County Road E, near Superior's city limits.
The Superior Fire Department was called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday. A 53-year-old man was found badly injured in the roadway.
A deer that was breathing but near death was found in a nearby ditch, leading responders to suspect the motorcyclist struck the animal, resulting in the crash, said Battalion Chief Scott Gordon.
The man was transported to St. Luke's hospital for emergency care. The identity of the rider and his condition have not been publicly released.