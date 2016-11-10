Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man seriously injured in suspected motorcycle-deer collision

    By Forum News Service on Nov 10, 2016 at 3:30 p.m.

    A 53-year old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on County Road E, near Superior's city limits.

    The Superior Fire Department was called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday. A 53-year-old man was found badly injured in the roadway.

    A deer that was breathing but near death was found in a nearby ditch, leading responders to suspect the motorcyclist struck the animal, resulting in the crash, said Battalion Chief Scott Gordon.

    The man was transported to St. Luke's hospital for emergency care. The identity of the rider and his condition have not been publicly released.

    Explore related topics:NewsDouglas Countysuperiorwisconsin
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness