Our heroes' tree seeks ornaments

The "Our Heroes' Tree" offers local residents a chance to honor the veterans in their family. Anyone is welcome to place a homemade ornament with a picture of their veteran, along with their name and information about their service, on the tree. It will become part of the annual display.

"We just wanted to honor our heroes," said Mary Houk, regent of the Lake Superior Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Since the group first erected the tree in 2009, they've collected about 40 ornaments.

"A lot of people came to me and said they're glad they could honor their veteran in some way for Christmas," Houk said. "They really felt touched by it."

The tree was originally set up in the Douglas County Courthouse. It moved to the library for a few years before settling into the Bong Center in 2014.

"We're happy to host the Heroes' Tree for the DAR," said Bob Fuhrman, executive director for the center. "It's a natural fit, and along with the DAR, we encourage people to add their own veterans to the tree."

As they set up the tree Saturday, members of the Lake Superior Chapter glimpsed familiar faces.

"That one there is the daughter of one of my co-workers," said Treasurer Fran James. "And this guy, this is my nephew. He's a commander in the Navy."

The tree is a spin-off from the national "Our Heroes' Tree" initiative, which was launched in 2005 at West Point. Like other heroes' trees, it boasts white lights to signify those who lost their lives serving their country and a yellow ribbon representing the hope that all service members come safely home. The tree is inclusive of all branches of service, active duty, guard and reserve, and all generations.

"We'd love to get it full," Houk said. "We can put up another one if it gets full."

Our Heroes' Tree will be on display in the lobby of the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center through the first week in January. Anyone can stop by with an ornament for the tree. Pre-cut paper ornaments are available for people to take home, decorate and put a photo on. People can also bring in ornaments of their own creation to celebrate the military members of their family tree.

A binder sits on the table beside the tree, containing information on veterans and their service. Visitors are encouraged to write down their veteran's story and add it to the book, just as they add their ornament to the tree.

"I think people appreciate and enjoy something that is for their veteran, to offer recognition in some way, and that other veterans coming in can look at that," Houk said.

For more information on the national "Our Heroes' Tree" movement, visit www.ourheroestree.com.