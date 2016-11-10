Mayor hopes to save Superior special election with compromise

Hagen said in order to have an election for mayor that coincides with the 2017 spring election, he plans to tender his resignation no later than Nov. 30, giving candidates interested in running for mayor the opportunity to circulate nomination petitions.

It would save the city the expense of conducting a special election, likely in July, at a cost of about $30,000.

"It will also eliminate the frustration of yet another election," Hagen said.

Hagen said he plans to resign Nov. 22, under the condition the City Council reappoints him to the seat as an interim mayor until a newly elected mayor takes office.

Some city councilors, like Brent Fennessey, have mentioned they would prefer an earlier resignation date to avoid the need for a special election during casual conversations before meetings.

Council President Dan Olson had presented that as an option to Hagen in late October when the mayor announced plans to retire.

Hagen said he would then resign as acting mayor on April 17, the day before the newly elected mayor takes office.

To accomplish this transition in a timely manner, a special meeting of the Common Council has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22.

Olson said that he will recommend the Council accept the mayor's resignation at that meeting and appoint Hagen to serve through the newly elected mayor taking office. He said he's hopeful the Council will accept that recommendation unanimously.

"While this alternative will not serve my retirement as planned, it will serve the city and the taxpayers with a smooth transition, eliminate the cost and need of a special election during a time of the year that would attract very few voters," Hagen said. "I look forward to a positive reception by the Common Council and a unanimous affirmation of this plan that I am offering for a seamless transition."