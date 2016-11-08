Voters say 'yes' to Better City

It's the first step toward developing a small-market exposition district that could change Superior's downtown in a dynamic way.

The goal would be to use public funding supported tourism taxes on hotel stays, car rentals and prepared food and beverages would support the creation of such things as a theater, convention center, indoor recreation facility and Wisconsin Dells-style indoor water park.

But it's just a first step — Better City members still have to convince the governor and Legislature to craft the legislation to create a small-market exposition district — a tool now available only in Milwaukee in Wisconsin.

The cost to local residents, if the Better City Superior initiative is successful, would dining out would be a nickel for every $10 spent on prepared food and beverages. The half-percent sales tax on tourism would provide the ability to bond without obligating city property owners to pick up the cost for the district.

The non-binding referendum is only the first step — voters will be asked in a binding referendum to determine if their support still stands.