Election Day is here

In Douglas County, voters will decide the future leadership for the register of deeds, county treasurer and district attorney's office.

Tracy Middleton took a three-way Democratic race during the August primary and is the only candidate on the ballot for the office currently held by Gayle Wahner. Democrat Carol Jones, the appointed incumbent, is the only candidate on the ballot for the county treasurer.

Democrat Mark Fruehauf is the only candidate on the ballot after taking 59 percent of the vote in August for district attorney; however, long-time District Attorney Dan Blank, also a Democrat who lost his bid for re-election, filed paperwork to have write-in votes for him counted.

In Superior, voters will also decide a nonbinding referendum on the Better City Superior initiative. Voters will be asked: "Should the Wisconsin State Legislature pass legislation authorizing a Local Exposition District Tax to further economic development in the City of Superior by attracting new businesses, providing job opportunities to residents, reducing unemployment, growing business activity within the City of Superior, expanding the local tax base, encouraging tourism, and bringing needed capital into the City by implementing a Local Exposition District Tax on lodging, food and beverage consumed at local establishments and car rentals for the purpose of acquiring and managing exposition center facilities and other development related to the Better City Superior Plan?"

State legislative races decided, in part, in Douglas County include the 73rd and 74th districts.

Democrats Nick Milroy in the 73rd and Beth Meyers in the 74th are running unopposed for the Wisconsin Assembly.

In the 7th District congressional race, incumbent Republican is facing a challenge from Rice Lake Democrat Mary Hoeft, and U.S. Sen. Republican Ron Johnson faces a rematch with former Sen. Russ Feingold, a Democrat who served 18 years in the U.S. Senate.

Voters will need a valid form of identification to cast their ballot today. Visit bringit.wisconsin.gov to make sure you have the right ID.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m., and new voters can register at the polls with proof of residency.

Village residents cast their votes in their community — at the Lake Nebagamon Auditorium, village halls in Oliver, Poplar and Superior, and Solon Springs Community Center.

Polling locations are at town halls in most rural communities except in Maple and Oakland. Ballots are cast at the community center in Maple and at Country Peace Presbyterian Church, 4694 S. County Road A, Oakland.

Voters in the 1st and 3rd districts in Superior cast ballots at Central Assembly of God Church, 3000 Hammond Ave.; 2nd and 4th districts at Zion Lutheran Church, 2022 E. Second St.; and 6th and 10th districts at the Salvation Army, 916 Hughitt Ave. Voters in the 5th and 7th districts cast ballots at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, 600 N. 21st St.; and 8th and 9th districts at Billings Park Civic Center, 3909 N. 18th St.

If you're not sure where to vote, go to myvote.wi.gov or call your municipal clerk.