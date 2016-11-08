Public record

Sept. 30

Neiosha Diamond Flewellen, 28, St. Paul, Minn., obstructing an officer amended to an ordinance violation, no appearance, found guilty by default, $105 fine; criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Oct. 7

Gerald Wayde Looker, 53, criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Oct. 14

Kayla Star Gengler, 25, Duluth, party to theft, guilty plea, one year of probation, 50 days jail, DNA sample, $443; party to burglary, dismissed.

Angelo Michael Garza, 32, 3714 E. Second St., obstructing an officer, domestic disorderly conduct, no contest pleas, one year of probation, one day in jail, DNA sample, $816 fine and court costs.

Matthew Dewayne Hollingsworth, 30, Duluth, disorderly conduct, guilty plea, five days jail, $443 court costs.

Oct. 18

Randal Alan Birk Sr., 58, Frederic, Wis., domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, one year of probation, five days jail, $273 fine and court costs.

Ashley Brenda Buchin, 25, 1027½ John Ave., two counts party to possession of meth, guilty pleas, three years of probation, $250 restitution for buy money, $1,249 fine and court costs, eligible to be expunged; neglecting a child, guilty plea, 164 days jail, $200 court costs.

Randy Anthony Schiff, 29, 1906 N. 13th St., theft, guilty plea, one year of probation, $2,500 restitution, $693 court costs, DNA sample; possession of meth, guilty plea, 12 months prison, six months extended supervision, consecutive, $518 court costs, DNA sample.

Eugena Denise Sandberg, 29, 1828½ Maryland Ave., possession of meth amended to possession of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty pleas, one year of probation, seven days jail, random urinalysis, DNA sample, counseling as deemed appropriate, $874 fine and court costs.

Dalton Joseph Wrazidlo, 25, Duluth, carrying a concealed knife, no contest plea, $516 fine and court costs.

Amber Marie Speakman, 33, two counts disorderly conduct, guilty pleas, one year of probation, 15 days jail, DNA sample, counseling as deemed appropriate, $643 court costs; two counts bail jumping, additional count disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Dennis George Little Oglesby, 31, Duluth, two counts theft by fraud, guilty plea, one year of probation, six days jail, counseling as deemed appropriate, $513 restitution, $694 court costs.

Oct. 19

Joseph Aaron Hanson, 40, 3615 N. 18th St., operating while revoked, guilty plea, 18 days jail, DNA sample, $50 fine plus court costs; battery, guilty plea, two years of probation, no contact with victim, victim's daughter or premises, DNA sample, $516 fine and court costs; bail jumping, guilty plea, two years of probation, concurrent, 13 days jail, DNA sample, $516 fine and court costs; disorderly conduct, two additional counts bail jumping, guilty pleas, three years of probation, concurrent, six days jail, DNA sample, $916 fine and court costs; domestic disorderly conduct, guilty plea, 90 days jail, $516 fine and court costs; additional count bail jumping, guilty plea, 120 days jail, $200 court costs; additional count bail jumping, 120 days jail, consecutive, $200 court costs; additional count domestic disorderly conduct, 90 days jail, concurrent, $200 court costs; party to theft, theft, 20 additional counts bail jumping, dismissed.

Oct. 20

Keith Christopher James Landrith, 34, South Range, misappropriate ID, guilty plea, two years prison, two years extended supervision; additional count misappropriate ID, guilty plea, two years initial confinement, two years extended supervision, consecutive, no contact with victim, $914 fine and court costs; credit card theft by acquisition, dismissed.

Oct. 21

Kyle Matthew Dodrill, 30, 612 Cumming Ave., uttering a forgery, no contest plea, one year prison, one year extended supervision, $859 restitution, $603 court costs; resisting an officer, no contest plea, nine months jail, concurrent, $200 court costs; two additional counts uttering a forgery, receiving stolen property, dismissed but read in for sentencing.