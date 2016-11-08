Belknap community prepares for construction

Participants got a glimpse of what the streets will look like following the work and tips for how to protect their homes and businesses during the project.

"I'm excited for this," said Amy Benson, who owns Newborn 2 School Education on Hill Avenue. "I think it'll look so nice."

The project includes reconstruction of the roadway, a new storm sewer system and new sidewalks. Traffic signals will be replaced and re-timed, raised medians will be added in select locations, decorative lighting and fencing will be added and Cedar Avenue to the south will be closed.

Construction will take place on three separate sections of Belknap Street. During 2017, work will focus on Banks to John avenues in the west and Birch to Hill avenues on the east. The center stretch of Belknap, John to Birch avenues, will be reconstructed in 2018. Work is expected to begin in April and conclude in the fall each year. Most of the connecting side streets will be reconstructed to the alleys north and south of Belknap Street.

Belknap Street will remain open during the project, with one lane of traffic in each direction. Work will concentrate on the south side of the street first, with traffic on the north side; then traffic will be routed to the south side of the street and work will begin on the north side. Trucks will be rerouted to East Second Street or Winter Street; bus routes would change each year to bypass construction.

Keeping Belknap Street businesses accessible is addressed in the project contract itself. The contractor must provide temporary sidewalks and, if needed, temporary access routes for affected businesses, according to WisDOT personnel.

"The most important thing is to let everybody know Belknap is open for business," said Lindsey Jacobson, Superior Business Improvement District executive director.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dave Minor encouraged residents to keep visiting Belknap Street businesses during construction. They'll need support more than ever, he said.

"I knew about this when I started my business," said Michael DeMeo, owner of Big Apple Bagel. "We've been working on a plan since 2013."

With construction set to begin on his stretch of Belknap Street in 2018, DeMeo is still working on that plan, focusing on trying to keep jobs.

The Chamber and BID plan to coordinate signage to let drivers know that Belknap Street businesses are open. They can also connect business owners who weathered Tower Avenue construction with Belknap Street owners.

Those in the construction zone can take steps to protect themselves. A checklist of items — from taking photographs of current building conditions and installing temporary floor coverings to creating revised emergency plans and cleaning more frequently during construction — was provided.

One issue was addressed within the contract. King said that the contractor will be required to use saw cutting to remove concrete, instead of a concrete breaker, to reduce vibrations. If any vibration damage occurs to residences and businesses in the construction zone, DOT personnel said, the contractor will have insurance.

Minor also encouraged anyone in the affected area to sign up for information updates through the WisDOT website, wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/us2belknap/default.aspx.

Benson and her husband Jeff, signed up as soon as they could. They've received meeting notices as well as updates.

"It's nice to be able to check and see what's going on," Jeff Benson said.

With bidding opening this week, King said they should know who the contractor is by the end of January.

WisDOT also offers an online workbook for businesses in construction zones, "In This Together." It is available at wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/in-together/workbook/default.aspx.