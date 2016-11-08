Kickstarting a pilot episode

"There are so many funny things that happen at a dealership," she said, and truth is stranger than fiction.

"This place should be a sitcom," Dean told her boss.

Harnessing that daily comedy, the Iron River woman wove it into a pilot TV script. Now, she's looking for backers to make "A Dealership Christmas," a reality. Her Kickstarter campaign, www.kickstarter.com/projects/jaceydean/219203437?token=5f3623fa, launched today.

Billed as "Family Matters" from the 1990s meets "The Office," the pilot episode will be filmed at Kari Toyota, with a closing scene at Bentleyville in Duluth. Dean expects to aim for a 2017 holiday release date.

Donors can receive perks including T-shirts, a DVD, the chance to be a background actor and an executive producer listing in the credits.

This isn't Dean's first dip into the filming industry. She spent 12 years in Los Angeles, where she attended college and acting school. She acted in short films, wrote three and co-produced one, "Call Me Luke," before bad health brought her back to Iron River last year.

On her return, she opened Dean's Accounting LLC in Iron River. In August, she joined the Kari team part-time. It didn't take long for her to realize she'd struck comedy gold.

"I would go home and tell my brother stories that would have us in stitches," she said. "The comical questions people would ask me, 'Does the seat go all the way down?'"

One customer called Dean to check if she'd purchased an extended warranty with her Camry. It turned out she did, which was good because she'd just hit a bear.

"Oh dear," Dean said.

"No, not oh deer," the woman replied. "Oh, bear."

The sweetest couple walked in to buy a car one day and everything went wrong, including crashing websites and printer errors. Despite the string of delays, the couple responded by sending Dean a rose for her hard work.

"There are all these little evidences of humanity that intersect at a dealership, because nearly everybody needs a car," Dean said. People from all different backgrounds converge — a man in a wheelchair coming in with his parents to buy a car, a homeless person stopping by the coffee lounge area to watch TV, a customer confiding that she needs a car because her husband left her.

"A Dealership Christmas" will include a mix of comedy and drama, but be filmed in sit-com format. Everyone in the script is fictional, creating the culture of a dealership without invading privacy.

Used to the fast pace of LA filming, Dean's already got actors and crew lined up.

"We have a lot of people who are willing to get on board, but it obviously takes a little bit of money," she said.

Using non-union actors and cutting corners, Dean estimates she can produce the pilot for a bare-bones budget of about $10,000, $14,000 adding in the Kickstarter fee and reward costs. A fully-funded pilot would cost $40,000.

Once she's got the pilot in hand, Dean hopes to pitch it at the Public Broadcasting Television station in the Twin Cities. Other possible release sites include Amazon Prime, Vimeo and Public Access Television stations. Her hope is to see "The Dealership" take off as a series and continue filming in the Twin Ports. Maybe it could lead to more producers taking the plunge to film in Superior.

"There's a lot of love for the arts in this area," Dean said.

Although people equate LA with the film industry, quality work can be made anywhere.

"Wherever you live is the place to make a film," Dean said.

More information is available on the Kickstarter site. It also includes a "help wanted" section seeking businesses interested in supplying food for the cast and crew during the four-day shoot and sound engineers.