2 found shot to death in Twin Cities townhouse

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Two people were found fatally shot in their suburban Apple Valley home Thursday morning, authorities say.

Officers were dispatched about 9:45 a.m. to a townhouse in the 14000 block of Pennock Avenue to perform a welfare check, according to a news release issued by the Apple Valley Police Department.

Inside, the officers discovered the bodies of two people — believed to be a married couple in their 50s — who had suffered gunshot wounds; a handgun was located nearby, the news release said.

Investigators are not looking for any suspects in connection with the deaths and do not believe anyone else was involved.

The couple have not yet been identified.

The Apple Valley Police Department and the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office are investigating the deaths.