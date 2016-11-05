Council backs downtown entertainment

Under the terms of the agreement, Twin Ports Stage must provide proof it has entered a five-year lease for the building and funding sources are in place for needed renovation of the building. In addition, construction must be underway by June with substantial completion of construction by the end of September.

If the organization, also known as the John D. Munsell Legacy Fund, meets the terms of its agreement, the city will provide up to $20,000 in the form of a reimbursable grant from the city's development fund to pay for lighting and electrical upgrades, and restroom facility improvements.

"I think we've been working on this for two years," said Jason Serck, Superior economic development, port and planning director. "There's been a search for buildings in town. And finally ... Twin Ports Stage found a venue at 1101 Tower Ave."

The city worked with the group in an effort to find the troupe a permanent home, eyeing locations such as the former Dunbar's building where Wine Beginnings is now located.

"As we all know, the mayor has really been looking at downtown ... what we call small wins.

Serck said without city participation, the project probably wouldn't happen, and the project meets the city's goals to get people downtown again and enjoy some really good entertainment.

"This is a small win that could have overriding, very large benefits to the community," Mayor Bruce Hagen said. "It's bringing culture downtown — the arts — and I'm very happy the others in the organization have worked very hard on this."

Hagen said while there has been a lot of time and some disappointment in the search for a location, he said the group just kept moving forward.

The Council voted unanimously to approve the development agreement.

"Thank you," said Victoria Mains of Twin Ports Stage.